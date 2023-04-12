Capital Area Diaper Bank, Cristo Rey partner to help families in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cristo Rey is just one group that works with the Capital Area Diaper Bank to help families in need.

Every month, the Capital Area Diaper Bank drops off diapers to agencies across Mid-Michigan, including Cristo Rey Community Center.

“If for some reason, we get a big need and run out, we can just call them and say, ‘Hey, this happened this month,’ and they’re always there to help,” said Stephanie Barnhart.

Barnhart, the community services director, said she sympathizes with struggling parents because she was once in their shoes.

“I’ve been that mom that doesn’t know where that next paycheck is coming from,” Barnhart said. “I can relate to them and know that I can really help them.”

The Cristo Rey Community Center services about 350 children each month, a number that would not be possible without the Capital Area Diaper Bank’s support.

“Anything that I need, they’re there to help me try to resource it and vise versa,” Barnhart said.

Cristo Rey offers 50 diapers and a package of wipes each month to those in need. The only requirement is that children have to be under the age of five.

“It’s a roller coaster,” Barnhart said. “Some make you sad and some make you really happy, but at the end of the day it’s very rewarding to know I’m able to provide for them.”

And Barnhart doesn’t plan to stop helping those in need anytime soon.

Related: WILX Partners with Capital Area Diaper Bank for April Make an Impact

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.