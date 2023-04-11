Woman killed in crash with semi-truck on I-96 in Ionia County

Apr. 11, 2023
BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office reports a North Carolina woman was killed in a crash on I-96 Monday night.

The crash investigation revealed a 38-year-old woman driving a Silverado near Jackson Rd. in Berlin Township was eastbound on I-96. She left the roadway striking the cable barrier and re-entered the road. A 39-year-old Big Rapids man driving a semi-truck saw the vehicle in the road and was unable to stop, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash occurred at approximately 10:08 p.m.

The woman driving the Silverado was extricated from her vehicle by the Berlin-Orange Fire Department. She died at the scene and has been identified as Kristin Vandersyde, of Brevard, NC.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be a factor, according to the sherriff’s office.

Assisting on the scene was the Berlin-Orange Fire Department, Life EMS, Michigan State Police, Lake Odessa Police Department, Saranac Fire Department, and Reed and Hoppes Towing.

