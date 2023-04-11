WATCH: Capital Region International Airport kicks off expansion project

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, a groundbreaking event will be held to officially kick off the cargo ramp expansion project at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing.

Guests expected to be in attendance for the groundbreaking include U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, U.S. Senator Gary Peters, Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, and Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, along with other elected officials and business and community leaders.

The ceremony will be streamed live on WILX.com and all streaming platforms including Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon FiresTV.

