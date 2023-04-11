Students hear about the future of Michigan State’s campus

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Michigan State University community got the chance to learn more about what the campus could look like in the future.

On Tuesday, the university tried to figure out the balance between expanding research results and student facilities, like dining halls and parking.

People operating the event like Tyler Patrick said the students want to know the future of their campus.

“A lot of students are wanting to learn about how this impacts their day-to-day life.,” said Patrick. “Some people are concerned about where am I going to park, but we’ve also heard from students who really crave a pedestrian campus. That balance is what we are really trying to strike.”

Patrick who helped with the campus planning project said that a big focus by the university is preserving and potentially expanding the open spaces that give students the opportunity to hang out and study.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed changes to dirt road maintenance raise concerns in Michigan counties
Police investigate bomb threat at Sparrow Hospital. No bomb was found according to officials.
Sparrow Hospital lockdown lifted after bomb threat
Quarantine implemented in Michigan counties to stop Box Tree Moth spread
Multi-family feud leads to pots thrown at Lansing store
One person dead after ATV accident in Lansing

Latest News

Nicole Live Hit #1
Nicole Live Hit #1
Growing produce made easier with free tips and tools in Greater Lansing
First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the details.
Summer-like warmth sticks around and a preview of Studio 10
Ella Sharp Museum of Art and History is one of 11 museums taking part.
Jackson County hosts Free Museum Day in May