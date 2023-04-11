Students hear about the future of Michigan State’s campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Michigan State University community got the chance to learn more about what the campus could look like in the future.

On Tuesday, the university tried to figure out the balance between expanding research results and student facilities, like dining halls and parking.

People operating the event like Tyler Patrick said the students want to know the future of their campus.

“A lot of students are wanting to learn about how this impacts their day-to-day life.,” said Patrick. “Some people are concerned about where am I going to park, but we’ve also heard from students who really crave a pedestrian campus. That balance is what we are really trying to strike.”

Patrick who helped with the campus planning project said that a big focus by the university is preserving and potentially expanding the open spaces that give students the opportunity to hang out and study.

