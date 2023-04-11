Shooting in Adrian leads to car chase, one hospitalized

ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Lenawee County on Monday.

The Adrian Police Department said a 35-year-old person was found shot in the area of McVicar and E. Maumee. The victim was taken to the hospital and is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury, according to officials.

Police said witnesses reported the victim had arrived in a car when a suspect fired a gun into the car. The victim and suspect left the area after.

Police said a car chase took place involving a possible suspect and ended in two people being arrested and a gun being recovered from the car. Police do not believe this was the same gun used in the shooting.

Adrian police are asking people who have more information to contact them at 517-264-4808 or submit their information via email at APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

