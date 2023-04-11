Roads reopen after April flooding in Meridian Township

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Officials report many roads have been reopened following the major storms that hit Ingham County at the top of April.

The Ingham County Road Department said on April 2 that four roads in Meridian Township were shut down due to immense flooding causing the roads to be undrivable.

Background: Meridian Township roads remain closed due to flooding

Officials on Tuesday announced all previously closed roads are now back open.

Meanwhile, Tuttle Road between Kipp Road and Tomlinson Road is closed for cross-tube replacement until 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

