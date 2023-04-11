Proposal allowing speed cameras in construction zones moves forward in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You could soon get a speeding ticket in the mail for driving too fast on highways across the state.

The Michigan House of Representatives is considering a proposal to allow speed cameras in construction zones.

There were 20 people who died in construction zones across the state in 2021.

And people are hoping that number will drop if speed cameras are allowed.

“Anything they can do to try and help keep them safe,” said Diana Rose.

Her son, Davyon, was killed in 2020 while working on I-94.

”I think I was more scared of him getting hurt when he was in the Army. I never would’ve imagined he would have gotten hurt working construction.”

She supports a proposal to allow speed cameras on state construction projects, like on I-496 and U.S.-127 in Ingham County.

Tickets would automatically be issued to the owner of the vehicle if someone is going more than 10 miles an hour over the posted speed limit.

The ACLU of Michigan doesn’t believe it should be assumed the owner is the one driving.

“My spouse and I have two cars. One is registered in his name and one is registered in mine. If he’s driving my car and gets a ticket from this automatic speed camera, then I’m getting the ticket because I’m the registered person,” said Gabrielle Dresner, ACLU of Michigan Policy Strategist.

For Rose, she’s hoping this would help save lives.

“They really don’t have anything in place to help them keep safe. Just the camera themselves would probably help hold people accountable for going over the speed limit,” said Rose.

If the proposal is signed into law, there would be signs warning drivers that speed cameras are in the construction zone a mile before the construction zone begins.

The proposal passed out of a House committee Tuesday unanimously.

The full House needs to sign off before it goes to the Senate for consideration.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.