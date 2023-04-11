Police investigating crash in Bunkerhill Township

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BUNKERHILL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Sheriffs are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Meridian Road between Scofield and Covert Roads. First responders worked to clear the scene and it is unclear how many people were affected by the crash or if there are any injuries.

News 10 will keep you updated when we find more information.

