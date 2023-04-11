Police investigating crash in Bunkerhill Township

BUNKERHILL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Sheriffs are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Meridian Road between Scofield and Covert Roads. First responders worked to clear the scene and it is unclear how many people were affected by the crash or if there are any injuries.

News 10 will keep you updated when we find more information.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.