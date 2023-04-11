Pet owners rally to give voice to the voiceless

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday afternoon, pet owners will gather at the Michigan Capitol to rally for reform in the adoption process and to hold animal abusers accountable. It’s part of the Protect MI Pet 2024 Ballot Initiative.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson started the initiative after seeing several awful cases of animal torture, abuse, and neglect.

Background: ‘Protect MI Pet’ ballot initiative aims to create public registry of animal abusers

The Protect MI Pet 2024 ballot initiative will allow Michigan voters to decide whether to create a public, statewide, searchable registry of convicted animal abusers. If approved, the name of every convicted animal abuser in Michigan will be publicly accessible to everyone, including animal shelters, rescues, law enforcement, breeders, and the concerned public. The initiative will also address rescued animals in criminal cases and the ownership rights of people convicted.

Tanya Hilgendorf, CEO of the Humane Society of Huron Valley, the largest humane society with the highest lifesaving rate in Michigan, says that they must hold pets from animal abuse and neglect cases for months, and sometimes even years, because of the slow judicial process. Hilgendorf is also Vice-Chair of the Michigan Pet Alliance.

At the rally, Sheriff Swanson and Hilgendorf will be joined by:

· Troy Goodnough, Monroe County Sheriff

· Brooke Tucker, Chief Legal and Policy Counsel

· Assistant Genesee County Prosecutor Alena Clark

· Richard Angelo, Legislative Attorney for Best Friends Animal Society and Michigan Pet Alliance Board Member

· Oakland County Commissioner, 16th District, Will Miller

· Betsy Felton, Fundraising Chairwoman

