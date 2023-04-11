Okudah traded to Atlanta for fifth round pick

Okudah was selected by Detroit in the 2020 NFL Draft as the third overall pick.
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) celebrates his team's 31-30 win against the Chicago...
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) celebrates his team's 31-30 win against the Chicago Bears in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)(David Banks | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DETROIT (WILX) - The Detroit Lions secured a 2023 fifth-round draft pick (No. 159 overall) by trading cornerback Jeff Okudah to Atlanta on Tuesday.

Okudah was selected by Detroit in the 2020 NFL Draft as the third overall pick. Out of 50 possible games over three seasons with the Lions, Okudah played in 25 games including 22 starts. Of those 25 games, 15 were in 2022.

During his first two professional seasons, Okudah was plagued with injuries, including an Achilles tear in 2021 and a grade 1 concussion in 2022.

With the trade, Detroit frees up $5.182 million in guaranteed money owed to Okudah and Atlanta has until May 1 to decide if they will exercise the 24-year-old’s fifth-year option.

During this off-season, the Lions added free agents Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley. As both are likely to start the upcoming season, trading Okudah became an appealing move.

In Atlanta, Okudah will be competing for the No. 2 corner spot with Casey Hayward. That spot will be opposite of A.J. Terrell, who happens to be the next cornerback taken in the 2020 draft, following Okudah.

In his time with Detroit, the Ohio State product tallied 124 combined tackles along with two interceptions (one pick-six).

