New extreme playground coming to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A unique playground is making its way to the Schmidt Community Center in Lansing. The playground doesn’t feature a traditional swing set, instead it has different obstacle courses designed to improve agility, strength and balance.

There are over 70 parks in Lansing, but the new extreme playground is one of a kind. Lansing Parks and Recreation Director Brett Kaschinske said a park like this is a great addition to the city.

“We have a lot of activity coming in and out of the community center here and to be able to provide this on the south end here right next to the community center in view of some of the rooms that are in here was really a goal that we had” said Kaschinske.

The Schmidt Community Center has a lot of kids going in and out of the building, whether it’s for after school programs or summer camp. Kaschinske said during summer camps they try to have kids outside for more than 50% of the day and having the new obstacle course will help achieve that goal.

“We know the outdoors and this fitness course is really good for two things. We obviously know about the physical health and being able to have that movement whether that’s in the after school program where they’re able to come here and get that release after school or during the summer and being outside, but it’s also good for that mental health,” said Kaschinske.

The park is set to officially open very soon. A ribbon cutting ceremony is tentatively set for April 26 at 2 p.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.