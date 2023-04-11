In My View: High expectations for next season with Tyson Walker’s return

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Expectations will be high for Michigan State’s men’s basketball team next winter with the return of veteran point guard Tyson Walker.

MSU has a stellar incoming class of four freshmen to blend with veterans, especially if Malik Hall returns. Either way, the preseason Big Ten favorites will be Michigan State and Purdue, in either order, and the rest of the league will likely battle for third place.

