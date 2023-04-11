MSU basketball player Malik Hall to return for 5th season

(Al Goldis | AP)
By Nathan Stearns and Brendan Vrabel
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University basketball player Malik Hall is coming back for another season.

On Tuesday, Hall posted on Instagram that he will return to the Spartans for a fifth year.

“Michigan State has been my home for the last four years. The experience I’ve had during my time as a Spartan has been incredible for me and my family. I’ve been part of a Big Ten Championship team, played in multiple NCAA Tournaments, and loved playing home with the best fans in country at the Breslin. Our Sweet Sixteen run was fun this year, but we fell short of our own expectations. Although I battled a foot injury most of this season, I worked hard to help us be the best team we could, but, I was left with a feeling of wanting more! I think Michigan State Basketball has the opportunity to be very special next season and I’m really excited to announce that I will be returning for my final season!”

Despite struggling with an early-season leg injury, Hall averaged nearly nine points a game for the Spartans in 23 games of action.

His return offers experience for an MSU frontcourt that will feature five-star forward Xavier Booker and four-star forward Coen Carr.

Both Booker and Carr are incoming freshmen.

The announcement comes a day after MSU guard Tyson Walker also announced that he would return for a fifth year.

