Michigan youth hockey doctor faces 31 sex abuse charges

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More charges have been filed for a former doctor accused of sexually abusing young hockey players.

Dr. Zvi Levran faces 31 total sexual misconduct charges as of Tuesday and was arraigned on four of them in a Farmington Hills Courtroom. Over the past 20 years, Levran provided medical care for several youth hockey organizations in Michigan, Ohio, and Minnesota.

In 2022, the Farmington Hills Police Department received more than 30 complaints from people who said Levran abused them.

Levran has pleaded not guilty.

