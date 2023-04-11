Michigan flags lowered to half-staff to honor fallen U.S. soldier from Bay City

(Michael Holzworth)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Flags were lowered half-staff to honor a fallen soldier of the United States Army.

On Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags at the State Capitol and across all public buildings to be lowered to half-staff to honor Bay City native and fallen U.S. Army soldier Braden Robert Peltier, who died at the age of 23.

The flags are being lowered at the same time as Peltier’s funeral.  

“Braden represented the best of our state as he served our nation in uniform,” said  Whitmer. “A Bay City native and proud husband, dad, brother, and son, Braden leaves behind a legacy of service that we should all strive to live up to. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and fellow soldiers.” 

Flags will go back to full staff on Wednesday.

