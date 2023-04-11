Michigan filmmaker’s ‘This Wild Abyss’ lights up Capital City Film Fest opening weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first weekend of the Capital City Film Festival in Lansing started with excitement as the screening of “This Wild Abyss” took place on Friday before the opening night feature.

The film, which is less than 25 minutes long, tells the story of an unlikely friendship between a janitor with an eighth-grade education and an astronomer, as they work together at an observatory and make a discovery about the expanding universe.

The film is written and produced by Matt Carlson, a filmmaker with multiple degrees in the film industry, including a Master of Fine Arts from New York University’s Graduate Acting Program. Carlson, who is originally from DeWitt and attended high school in St. Johns, credits his high school teachers for their influence on his career.

“I obviously understand the value of the great teachers I had there,” Carlson said. “Bob Coger was my high school theatre teacher, and I wouldn’t be doing this without him, and Bill Tenant, my high school orchestra teacher and good friend now, is going to be here tonight to see the film.”

The Capital City Film Fest will run through April 15. For more information about the festival, including a full schedule of events and locations, visit the official website.

