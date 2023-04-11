Lugnuts to host Whitecaps Tuesday in 2023 home opener

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Lansing Lugnuts (3-0) are getting ready to host the West Michigan Whitecaps (3-0) Tuesday night in their home opener for the 2023 season at Jackson Field. The Lugnuts are off to a hot start this season after sweeping a three-game series against the Great Lakes Loons on the road. The Whitecaps also swept their season-opening series this past weekend.

The Lugnuts have new ownership in 2023 for the first time in team history, but fans shouldn’t expect to notice many changes this season at the park. Lansing also welcomes a new General Manager in Zac Clark after former GM Tyler Parsons left his role in the offseason for a job with the Durham Bulls.

Tuesday’s home opener will be the first chance for Lugnuts fans to see the team in a regular season game this season, however fans did get a sneak peek last week when the Lugnuts took down Michigan State in the 15th Crosstown Showdown. Fans will also get a chance to see some of the future Tigers as the Whitecaps are the High-A affiliate for Detroit.

News 10 will have full coverage of Opening Day 2023 starting on News 10 Today and continuing throughout the evening.

