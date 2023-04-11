Kent County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in tobacco shop break-in

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in that occurred in Alpine Township Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, it happened at about 3:30 a.m. at a tobacco shop located near the intersection of Alpine Avenue and Alpenhorn Drive. The sheriff’s office said the front door and a display case were smashed, and vape pens and other items were stolen.

Authorities believe it may be related to other business burglaries targeting vape pens.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who recognizes the person in the photo or has any information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6125.

