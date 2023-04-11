Jackson County hosts Free Museum Day in May

Ella Sharp Museum of Art and History is one of 11 museums taking part.
Ella Sharp Museum of Art and History is one of 11 museums taking part.
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Mother’s Day Weekend will be a great opportunity for families to get together and learn about their community’s history.

Saturday, May 13, is Jackson County’s Free Museum Day. Visitors can get into 11 museums in Jackson County for free. All 11 will host open-house-style receptions with self-guided tours, child-friendly activities, historical demonstrations and more.

A full list of the museums participating can be found on the official Experience Jackson website.

