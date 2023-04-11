Ingham County to vote on hiring Parkland shooting first responder

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan county is on the verge to hire someone who was a first responder at the Parkland School Shooting in Florida.

In Ingham County, the purpose of the hiring is to help give county first responders, school employees, and dispatchers training on how to respond to a school shooting.

Ingham County wants to hire the former police chief of Coral Springs, Florida for three training sessions to share his experience when responding to the Parkland Shooting in 2018, and what lessons he learned in the aftermath of the tragedy to prevent tragedies like that from happening again.

The county is expected to meet Tuesday night to vote on hiring him.

