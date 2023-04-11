Ingham County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of jury duty scam

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a potential phone scammer trying to steal money.

According to authorities, someone calls and claims to be Captain Andy Daenzer. They will claim the person has missed jury duty and needs to pay money in order to avoid arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents that law enforcement will never contact a person in regards to having a warrant out for their arrest, nor will they ask for money to avoid arrest.

The official Federal Trade Commission website has more information on how to recognize scams and avoid scams.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that use similar patterns. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or if you have questions call 877-765-8388.

