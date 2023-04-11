Growing produce made easier with free tips and tools in Greater Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The gardening season has begun, with warmer temperatures making it the perfect time to get started.

Whether it’s your backyard or your balcony, fresh produce is easier to grow than you might think. The Greater Lansing Food Bank’s Garden Project is currently preparing for another busy season of providing free gardening essentials.

Right now, the soil is still a bit too cold for all seed types. However, it should be ready for seeds near the end of this week. That makes this the perfect time to add nutrients to your soil, to get a strong start on growing your own nutrition.

“We wanna make sure people have all the resources they could need to grow their own food that they want for themselves and their family,” said Julie Lehman, Garden Project Manager.

Lehman grows her own fruits and vegetables by renting one of their community garden plots, every year. She says with rising food costs and warm weather, it’s the perfect time to get yourself started.

“We get people coming into the Resource Center often, saying ‘I just have a small backyard, or I just have a balcony’ and we say ‘No problem, start small. Start with some small salad greens, one or two tomato plants can make a real difference.”

Free of cost and open to all, their Resource Center provides everything from tools to seeds, to hands-on learning workshops. The workshop on April 11th is all about the first step, getting good nutrients in the soil to grow good nutritious food.

“They can expect to learn basically a few different ways that they can go about composting, a way that’s not too smelly, not too much space to take up, but still make some good compost,” said Mike Dombrowski, Eastside Compost Owner.

Dombrowski is hosting the April 11th workshop. Attendees will take home all they need to get started, with accessibility being a key goal of the garden project.

The Resource Center officially opens next week on April 18th. If you can’t wait until then to get your hands dirty, head out to their demonstration garden on Tuesdays at 6:00 pm, or check out Gardening 101 on Thursday, April 13th.

For a full list of their resources, click here.

For a full list of their workshops, click here.

To register for one of their gardening plots, click here.

