First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High temperatures today will climb to the upper 70s to near 80º. Plan on plenty of sunshine through the day along with low humidity levels. With sun, low humidity and wind gusts at times near 35 MPH any fires today could quickly get out of control. The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Watch for most of the area this afternoon through this evening. Tonight the wind will diminish and under clear skies temperatures drop back to the mid 50s.

We continue with mostly sunny skies Thursday with high temperatures once again in the upper 70s to near 80º. Friday we should see a little more in the way of cloud cover over the area, but it still remains warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80º. Keep in mind that our average high temperature is now in the mid 50s.

Changes arrive this weekend with a storm system rolling into the Great Lakes region and bringing rain showers and possibly a few thunderstorms Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Saturday will still be warm with highs in the mid 70s. Colder air returns for Sunday with high temperatures near 60º with rain showers. High temperatures may only be in the mid 40s Monday with scattered rain showers.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 12, 2023

Average High: 56º Average Low 35º

Lansing Record High: 83° 1977

Lansing Record Low: 11° 1868

Jackson Record High: 85º 1977

Jackson Record Low: 16º 1940

