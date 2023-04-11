Drivers face charges after alleged road rage incident on I-94 causes crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a rollover crash that occurred Monday morning on I-94.

According to authorities, the crash happened on the eastbound lanes, near Comstock Township at about 9 a.m. Police said before they arrived at the scene, they were notified by dispatch that two men were fighting in the middle of I-94. The two men were later revealed to be the drivers of the vehicles in the crash.

Police said a 22-year-old man from Illinois was driving eastbound when he cut off a 42-year-old man from Portage, who began tailgating the 22-year-old driver. The two drivers reportedly “engaged in repeated reckless driving behavior,” which resulted in the 22-year-old hitting the median. The man from Portage reportedly lost control of his vehicle and rolled over multiple times.

Neither driver suffered major injuries from the crash, but witnesses said the Portage man was seen physically assaulting the man from Illinois.

No arrests were made at the scene, but warrant requests will be made on both drivers for reckless driving, and assault and battery charges for the Portage man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.