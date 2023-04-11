Capital Area Diaper Bank helps Michigan families in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Diaper Bank gives away hundreds of thousands of diapers each year.

Recently, they’ve noticed the need for diapers has increased due to rising prices. Founder Michael Karl saw the need for diapers in the community and knew something had to be done.

“People come from the shelters and the streets,” Karl said. “Babies wearing saran wrap and paper towels as a makeshift diaper. This is reality.”

He founded the Capital Area Diaper Bank about two years ago, which has helped hundreds of families in need.

“You’re directly changing people’s lives and that little thing could change everything for that person,” Karl said. “That’s somebody’s world.”

The work the Capital Area Diaper Bank does wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers and Karl’s mother Linda.

“We love what we do,” Linda Karl said. “We know it makes a difference.”

Anyone using government assistance can visit the Capital Area Diaper Bank in the Lansing Mall Fretail Store, where they will receive an application.

“Before they can get help or if they’re in transition for applying for the services, then we will give them diapers because we don’t want to see those babies do without,” Linda Karl said.

Every 30 days, families can get 50 diapers per child and wipes. The Capital Area Diaper Bank also distributes diapers to other agencies in the community.

“Last year we were at 167,000 for the total for the year,” Linda Karl said. “This year last month alone we gave away 21,000 diapers just last month.”

And that number continues to grow.

