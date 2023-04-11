100-year-old historic shipwrecks discovered in Lake Superior

(Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEFISH POINT, Mich. (WILX) - Two ships that were lost in The Great Lakes over a century in past have been found.

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS) and Marine Sonic Technology announced that the Steamship C.F. Curtis and Selden E. Marvin were found. They were two out of three ships that went missing on November 18th, 1914 in Lake Superior during a storm. The Curtis was towing the Marvin and Annie M. Peterson from Baraga, Michigan to Tonawanda, New York before they disappeared. The GLSHS said 28 lives were lost that day.

(Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum)

In the summer of 2021 9 lost ships were found including the C.F. Curtis. A year later in 2022, the Marvin was found a few miles from the Curtis.

Ric Mixter is the GLSHS board member and maritime historian

“It was a career highlight to have witnessed the discovery of the Marvin,” said Mixter. “As it not only solved a chapter in the nation’s darkest day in lumber history, but also showcased a team of historians who have dedicated their lives towards making sure these stories aren’t forgotten.”

(Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum)

The team said they are now searching for the Peterson.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed changes to dirt road maintenance raise concerns in Michigan counties
Police investigate bomb threat at Sparrow Hospital. No bomb was found according to officials.
Sparrow Hospital lockdown lifted after bomb threat
Quarantine implemented in Michigan counties to stop Box Tree Moth spread
Multi-family feud leads to pots thrown at Lansing store
One person dead after ATV accident in Lansing

Latest News

Capital Area Diaper Bank helps Michigan families in need
Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Video shows Louisville police under fire from bank shooter
What the Tech: Common Facebook mistakes
Your Health: Diet and dementia
Your Health: Diet and dementia