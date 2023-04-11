100-year-old historic shipwrecks discovered in Lake Superior

WHITEFISH POINT, Mich. (WILX) - Two ships that were lost in The Great Lakes over a century in past have been found.

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS) and Marine Sonic Technology announced that the Steamship C.F. Curtis and Selden E. Marvin were found. They were two out of three ships that went missing on November 18th, 1914 in Lake Superior during a storm. The Curtis was towing the Marvin and Annie M. Peterson from Baraga, Michigan to Tonawanda, New York before they disappeared. The GLSHS said 28 lives were lost that day.

(Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum)

In the summer of 2021 9 lost ships were found including the C.F. Curtis. A year later in 2022, the Marvin was found a few miles from the Curtis.

Ric Mixter is the GLSHS board member and maritime historian

“It was a career highlight to have witnessed the discovery of the Marvin,” said Mixter. “As it not only solved a chapter in the nation’s darkest day in lumber history, but also showcased a team of historians who have dedicated their lives towards making sure these stories aren’t forgotten.”

(Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum)

The team said they are now searching for the Peterson.

