Your Health: Questions for your surgeon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every year in the United States, 15 million people have some type of surgery. For those who are deciding, or have already decided to go under the knife, here are some questions you should ask before heading into the operating room.

From hip and knee replacements to back and heart surgeries, millions of procedures are performed every year. But what should you ask your doctor before going under the knife?

First, find out if the surgery is really necessary.

“If it gets to the point where they’re miserable, can’t sleep at night, then we mutually make the decision to proceed with the surgery,” explains orthopedic shoulder surgeon Dr. Gregory Gasbarro.

Doctors estimate 11% of medical procedures are unnecessary. Ask why the procedure is needed, are there any other treatments, is surgery typically recommended for your condition, and what would happen if you don’t have the surgery.

Next find out what to expect after surgery. Ask how many people out of 100 with your condition who get this surgery typically feel better afterward, what’s the likelihood that you will fully recover and what the cost would be. Then get a sense of your surgeon’s skills by asking them how many of these procedures they have performed.

“If there’s ever a time where you feel like yes, something’s just not right here, get that second opinion,” says Dr. Parag Sanghvi. “Find somebody who may be a better fit for you.” especially, if your current doctor is not proposing any alternatives.

If you’ve just had surgery, doctors say one of the biggest mistakes is doing too much too soon. Be sure to follow your post-surgical instructions to make sure your recovery goes smoothly.

