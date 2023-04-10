Your Health: Good v. Bad cholesterol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly two in five people in the United States have high cholesterol. That is when you have high levels of LDL, or bad cholesterol. HDL, on the other hand, is referred to as good cholesterol.

It’s commonly thought that having more good cholesterol versus bad can protect you against heart disease. But new research shows that might not be the case depending on your race.

How low can you go? When it comes to lowering your cholesterol, you want to lower your bad cholesterol while raising the good.

“Getting the bad cholesterol levels down to really low levels, down in the 20s and 30s, can actually remove plaque from the coronary arteries,” says cardiologist Dr. Steven Nissen.

That lowers your risk for heart attack and stroke.

“Lower and lower levels of the bad cholesterol LDL are associated with a reduction in the risk of death, heart attack, and stroke,” says Dr. Nissen.

And higher levels of good cholesterol had similar positive outcomes. But research published in The Journal of The American College of Cardiology found that was not the case for everyone.

For black Americans, higher levels of good cholesterol did not lower the risk of heart attacks. The researchers emphasized the findings mean that lowering your bad cholesterol should be more important than increasing your good cholesterol. You should also look at other cardiac risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity.

Since black Americans have an increased risk of heart attacks due to high cholesterol, their outcomes after having a heart attack are also not good. A Duke University study found that African American patients who suffered a heart attack were almost two times more likely than white patients to die within a year of treatment.

