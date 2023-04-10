Your Health: Destroying osteoporosis

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Almost 10 million Americans have osteoporosis and another 44 million are at risk of getting it. It’s a disease that causes weak and fragile bones.

Although there are medications to slow its progression, there’s nothing that can stop it, until now. New nanotechnology may be the key to preventing, treating, and destroying osteoporosis.

“I was walking from the living room to my bedroom, and I fell,” says Patricia Bersche.

At 81, falling and breaking a bone terrifies Patricia. “I fell so many times that it was frightening for me.”

One in two women, and one in four men over age 50 will break a bone due to osteoporosis. Bioengineer Mehdi Razavi is using nanobubbles to destroy the genes that cause osteoporosis.

“There are side effects including jaw osteonecrosis and gastrointestinal issues,” Razavi says.

A healthy body will continuously replace old or damaged bone tissue. But in osteoporosis, bone damage increases faster than new bone can be formed. Many drugs used today can slow down the process but the side effects can be debilitating.

“We develop nanobubbles that you can inject inside your body,” Razavi explains. “They are very small.”

So small that they are invisible to the human eye. The nanobubbles Razavi is creating go into bone cells, then search and find the genes that cause osteoporosis and deliver treatment. An ultrasound is then used to supercharge the treatment, causing the infected gene to disappear.

“When you apply ultrasound into the bubbles, they start to expand and then rupture to deliver genes into the cell,” Razavi said. “Ultrasound alone can also increase bone formation.”

Razavi says these nanobubbles will not only stop osteoporosis from getting worse, but they can also reverse the damage done and prevent it from happening altogether.

Experts predict that by 2025, osteoporosis will be responsible for three million fractures and $25 billion in medical costs annually.

