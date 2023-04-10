What the Tech: Pet First Aid app

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re a pet owner, you’ve probably had a moment when you wondered if your dog or cat just weren’t feeling well, or if they need to be rushed to a vet.

A trip to the pet emergency room is expensive. But you don’t want to risk your pet’s health.

We all know our pets pretty well but when they’re not feeling well, they can’t tell us how bad it is. So how do you know if they need to see a doctor?

There is an app that can help.

It’s Pet First Aid by none other than the American Red Cross. It answers most questions pet owners may run into. Information about breathing problems, bloating, collapse, and allergic reactions. In addition, the app shows you what is normal for dogs and cats. Things like:

Heart rate, temperature, and how to determine if the pet is dehydrated

Emergency information and how-to videos for giving a pet CPR.

The best way to give them medication and other tips

A Pet Amber Alert that’ll alert neighbors to be on the lookout for your lost pet.

Ahead of time, enter details about your pet and your vet to make emergency calls faster. The app also helps you find pet-friendly hotels when you travel. Just a ton of information in the app. And it’s free for iPhone and Android devices.

The American Red Cross says it’s important for all pet owners to have an emergency plan for their dog or cat in the event of a disaster or storm. That includes keeping extra food stored near other emergency items

