What the Tech: How to clean a TV

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re doing any spring cleaning around the house you might focus on dusting, de-cluttering, and cleaning windows. There’s something else that needs your attention: your television. Like other technology gadgets, there is a right way and a wrong way to clean a tv or computer monitor, and the wrong way could forever damage the screen.

Long ago, TV screens were glass, so you could use any glass cleaner to remove smudges and fingerprints. Not anymore. LCD TVs have a reflective coating and if you’re not careful, you could permanently damage the screen. So, turn off the TV, and don’t make these common mistakes.

Mistake #1: Overkill cleaning. Using liquid when it may only need a good dusting with a soft cloth.

Mistake #2: Using paper towels. These can scratch sensitive screens and leave little bits of paper behind.

Mistake #3: Using the wrong liquid. A cloth dampened with water may be all you need unless there are stubborn fingerprints. If you can’t get rid of a smudge, add a bit of mild dishwashing soap. Gently wipe and wipe again with a dry cloth. You could also pick up a cleaning spray meant for TV screens and computer monitors. A cleaning spray from Austere contains no harsh chemicals.

Mistake #4: Spraying a liquid directly onto the screen. Instead, spray the soft cloth and then wipe down the TV.

Mistake #5. Using too much pressure. TV and computer monitors are delicate and using too much elbow grease can easily damage the screen.

Mistake #6. Forgetting the remotes. These carry lots of germs. Take the battery out to keep the TV from turning on and use an anti-bacterial cleaner like one of these alcohol wipes to sanitize it. While you’re at it, dust off the air vents to help the TV cool. When everything is dry, turn the TV back on and it’s probably cleaner than it was when you first brought it home.

It’s also important to check your tv owner’s manual as each manufacturer has their own recommendations to keep your tv in good working order.

