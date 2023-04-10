Wharton Center opens the curtain to musicals and a play for their ‘23-’24 Broadway Series

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s one of the most anticipated times of the year at Wharton Center; the announcement of the new Broadway season. Tickets can be purchased as part of a subscription package starting Monday, April 10, at 10AM.

“I’m very excited to share our new Broadway season with our community,” says Wharton Center’s Executive Director Eric Olmscheid. “I’ve been a part of the Wharton Center team for nearly a year and have been eagerly looking forward to announcing the 2023-2024 season line-up, with four Wharton Center premieres—including the highly anticipated SIX and To Kill A Mockingbird—and the return of two popular Broadway favorites.”

The Broadway at Wharton Center Series, supported by MSU Federal Credit Union, begins October 3–8, 2023, with Academy Award-winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD. The New York Times Critic’s Pick is “the most successful American play in Broadway history” (60 Minutes). Rolling Stone gives it 5 stars, calling it “an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic,” and New York Magazine calls it “a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it’s filled with breath and nuance and soul.” With direction by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD— “the greatest novel of all time” (Chicago Tribune)—has quickly become “one of the greatest plays in history” (NPR).

November 28 – December 3, 2023, brings back Broadway’s Tony Award® winning musical comedy phenomenon HAIRSPRAY. Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Featuring the beloved score of hit songs, including “Welcome to the ‘60s,” “Good Morning Baltimore,” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” HAIRSPRAY is “fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!” (The New York Times). This all-new touring production reunites Broadway’s award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O’Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences.

The new year starts out on January 16–21, 2024, with the return of a Wharton Center favorite, MAMMA MIA! A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget! For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the timeless hits of ABBA that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

February 6–11, 2024, the Broadway hit FUNNY GIRL brings one of the greatest musical scores of all time, including classic songs “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People,” FUNNY GIRL is a letter to the theatre of the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice: a girl from the Lower East Side, who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

Then, for two special weeks, April 2–14, 2024, you’ll want to pop the champagne because MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is making its Wharton Center premiere. It’s the winner of 10 Tony Awards®, including Best Musical. Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL. Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and—above all—Love. With a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh; MOULIN ROUGE is more than a musical—it is a state of mind.

May 14–19, 2024, the Broadway musical SIX makes its Wharton Center premiere. From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power. This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over! SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021-2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. The New York Times says SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic’s Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!” The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed six million streams in its first month.

Broadway subscription sales begin Monday, April 10. Current Broadway season ticket holders may go to whartoncenter.com/myaccount for a season application and can renew by May 1 for priority seating. Subscriber benefits include not only priority seating ahead of the public, but also special subscriber-only discounts, seating flexibility, and new this year: a payment plan option. The 2023–2024 Performing Arts series will be announced Monday, May 1, and subscribers will be able to add those shows to their subscription orders. Individual tickets will go on sale later this summer.

The entire 2023–2024 Broadway season can be found at whartoncenter.com.

WHARTON CENTER 2023-2024 BROADWAY SEASON:

TO KILL A MOCKINBIRD OCTOBER 3–8, 2023

HAIRSPRAY NOVEMBER 28 – DECEMBER 3, 2023

MAMMA MIA! (SPECIAL EVENT) JANUARY 16–21, 2024

FUNNY GIRL FEBRUARY 6–11, 2024

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL APRIL 2–14, 2024

SIX: THE MUSICAL MAY 14–19, 2024

