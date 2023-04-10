Warmer week ahead and lockdown lifted

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We’re looking at a big warm-up for the week ahead. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has what to expect. Plus Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk with a look at Monday’s headlines.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 10, 2023

Average High: 55º Average Low 34º

Lansing Record High: 83° 2011

Lansing Record Low: 14° 1989

Jackson Record High: 85º 1936

Jackson Record Low: 16º 1989

