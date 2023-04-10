Three arrested in connection with Monroe woman’s death

Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT
DETROIT (AP) — Police have arrested three people in connection with a Monroe woman’s death.

Twenty-three-year-old Kayla Sedoskey’s body was found March 3 in the abandoned Boysville Juvenile Center in Frenchtown Township.

WXYZ-TV reported Monday that Michigan State Police announced the arrests. Two of the suspects have been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit homicide, the television station reported. The third is awaiting arraignment.

Paullette Pashenee, who adopted Sedoskey when Sedoskey was a child, said in March that she believed Sedoskey’s ex-boyfriend had been harassing her.

