Studio 10 Tidbit: On this day in history
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Studio 10 tidbit is taking us back to 1973.
On April 3, 1973, Martin Cooper stood on a sidewalk on Sixth Avenue in Manhattan with a device the size of a brick and made the first public call from a cell phone.
Ironically, he called one of the men he’d been competing with to develop the device.
To celebrate the call, we played a trivia game with our cell phones.
Check out the video above.
For more fun facts, you can visit the East Lansing Public Library, https://www.elpl.org/.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.