Studio 10 Tidbit: On this day in history

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Studio 10 tidbit is taking us back to 1973.

On April 3, 1973, Martin Cooper stood on a sidewalk on Sixth Avenue in Manhattan with a device the size of a brick and made the first public call from a cell phone.

Ironically, he called one of the men he’d been competing with to develop the device.

To celebrate the call, we played a trivia game with our cell phones.

Check out the video above.

For more fun facts, you can visit the East Lansing Public Library, https://www.elpl.org/.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.