Studio 10 Tidbit: On this day in history

Did you know that 50 years ago the first public cell phone call was made? We tested our knowledge of the ABCs on the keypad to see if it was easy as 123.
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Studio 10 tidbit is taking us back to 1973.

On April 3, 1973, Martin Cooper stood on a sidewalk on Sixth Avenue in Manhattan with a device the size of a brick and made the first public call from a cell phone.

Ironically, he called one of the men he’d been competing with to develop the device.

To celebrate the call, we played a trivia game with our cell phones.

Check out the video above.

For more fun facts, you can visit the East Lansing Public Library, https://www.elpl.org/.

