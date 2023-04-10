Stockbridge Teen Center provides fun and safe after-school haven for teens

By Claudia Sella
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WILX) - There are only a few months left of school before the summer break.

Teens in Stockbridge have a place to pass the time after school before their parents get home from work. The Stockbridge Teen Center gives teens a fun place to play games, hang out, work on homework, play sports and enjoy snacks.

Bonnie Davidson started the center to give youths an entertaining space to pass time after school.

“It was this really important to me to make sure that they had something that they could a fun safe environment that they could come to where people care,” Davidson said. “We build into their lives. We know them by name. We wanted we want to know about their future. We want to know what direction they’re heading. We want to offer them as many life skills as we can while we’re here. So it’s not just a place for them to hang out. They just don’t realize what all they’re getting while they’re here.”

The Stockbridge Teen Center is free for children to come and hang out. It is open on weekdays from 2:30-5:30 p.m.

