Staudt on Sports LIVE: Masters recap and Walker’s announcement

By Tim Staudt and Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt is back to talk about the Master’s Tournament, an announcement from Tyson Walker, and the little school that could.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-family feud leads to pots thrown at Lansing store
Police investigate bomb threat at Sparrow Hospital. No bomb was found according to officials.
Sparrow Hospital lockdown lifted after bomb threat
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
NTSB: Sleet, lack of speed likely caused 2021 plane crash
Fight at Great Lakes Crossing leads to false shooting threat

Latest News

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker instructs his team against Ohio State during an NCAA...
Mel Tucker press conference
Michigan State guard Tyson Walker (2) reacts after a basket against Marquette in the second...
‘One more’ - Tyson Walker returning to MSU
Sports Sunday: MSU Softball swept by Iowa
Sports Sunday: MSU Softball swept by Iowa
Sports Sunday: MSU Tennis gets first Big Ten win
Sports Sunday: MSU Tennis gets first Big Ten win