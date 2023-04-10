Staudt on Sports LIVE: Masters recap and Walker’s announcement
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt is back to talk about the Master’s Tournament, an announcement from Tyson Walker, and the little school that could.
More:
- ‘One more’ - Tyson Walker returning to MSU
- Jon Rahm rallies to win the Masters as Spanish stars align
- Casey steps down as Pistons coach after last game of season
- Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.