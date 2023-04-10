Spring weight restrictions lifted for Michigan’s lower peninsula

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Starting Wednesday, April 12, weight restrictions will be lifted on all state trunkline highways from Michigan’s southern boarder to north of the Mackinac Bridge.

Frost restrictions are still in effect for the remainder of the state and will be imposed and enforced on all state trunkline highways north of the Mackinac Bridge. State routes typically carry M, I, or US designations.

When roads that have been frozen begin to thaw from the surface downward, melting snow and ice saturate the softened ground. During the spring thaw, the roadbed, softened by trapped moisture beneath the pavement, makes it more susceptible to damage.

This contributes to pothole problems already occurring due to this winter’s numerous freeze-thaw cycles.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) determines when weight restrictions begin each spring by measuring frost depths along state highways, observing road conditions, and monitoring weather forecasts.

Weight restrictions remain in effect until the frost line is deep enough to allow moisture to escape and the roadbeds regain stability.

County road commissions and city public works departments put in place their own seasonal weight restrictions which usually, but not always, coincide with state highway weight restrictions. Signs are generally posted to indicate which routes have weight restrictions in effect.

For weight restriction information and updates, call 800-787-8960, or access the information on MDOT’s website under “Restrictions and Conditions.”

All-season routes are designated in green and gold on the MDOT Truck Operators Map, which is available online.

