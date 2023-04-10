Spring Cleaning at Jackson County Animal Shelter: Surplus sale for pet lovers

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Residents of Jackson County have a chance to get some great pet products at an affordable price.

The Jackson County Animal Shelter is doing some spring cleaning as the animals go through a home remodel. Thousands of new and used pet items are up for grabs and the proceeds go directly to care for homeless pets.

Amy Kinder said they’re clearing out and getting ready for a new litter of puppies that are scheduled to come next week.

”We have a lot of items in preparation for our nearing a year build and our expansion for our building,” Kinder said. “We are doing some spring cleaning and some reorganizing. There are a lot of items here that we felt that the public could probably use in exchange for turning that into funds to care for our animals.”

The surplus sale runs Tuesday and Wednesday until 4 p.m.

More information on the shelter and pets available for adoption can be found on the Jackson County Animal Shelter website here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-family feud leads to pots thrown at Lansing store
Police investigate bomb threat at Sparrow Hospital. No bomb was found according to officials.
Sparrow Hospital lockdown lifted after bomb threat
Quarantine implemented in Michigan counties to stop Box Tree Moth spread
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
NTSB: Sleet, lack of speed likely caused 2021 plane crash

Latest News

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Gas prices rise as demand increases in Mid-Michigan
Make an Impact: Providing diapers to families in need
Make an Impact: Providing diapers to families in need