Spring Cleaning at Jackson County Animal Shelter: Surplus sale for pet lovers

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Residents of Jackson County have a chance to get some great pet products at an affordable price.

The Jackson County Animal Shelter is doing some spring cleaning as the animals go through a home remodel. Thousands of new and used pet items are up for grabs and the proceeds go directly to care for homeless pets.

Amy Kinder said they’re clearing out and getting ready for a new litter of puppies that are scheduled to come next week.

”We have a lot of items in preparation for our nearing a year build and our expansion for our building,” Kinder said. “We are doing some spring cleaning and some reorganizing. There are a lot of items here that we felt that the public could probably use in exchange for turning that into funds to care for our animals.”

The surplus sale runs Tuesday and Wednesday until 4 p.m.

More information on the shelter and pets available for adoption can be found on the Jackson County Animal Shelter website here.

