Spartans Stopped Twice by Iowa on Sunday
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State softball dropped a pair of games to Iowa to conclude its three-game series on Sunday, losing by 4-2 and 3-1 tallies from Secchia Stadium at Old College Field.
Michigan State’s overall record falls to 11-20, with a 1-8 mark in Big Ten action.
Michigan State will remain at home throughout next week for five home contests. The Spartans start the week off with mid-week games against Notre Dame and Michigan before welcoming Minnesota to Secchia Stadium for a weekend series.
