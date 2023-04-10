Queens Parrish Social Center hosts Easter dinner in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - All were welcomed to a community dinner at the Queens Parrish Social Center for Easter.

Guests were greeted with the sounds of a pianist, the tables were set with white cloths, and in addition to a warm meal. Guests were able to take home food to go. The event director, Estelle Clary is legally blind and full of spirit. She said celebrating Easter for her means giving back.

On Sunday, she helped serve over 700 meals for Easter at the Queens Parish Social Center.

Clary said the focus is to get people’s minds off the hard times and offer them a good meal.

“We do it all. We feed about usually 350 people, we try to give them a takeout container to take home, each guest will get a table favor, and they get extra special care,” said Clary. “This is a dinner that is free of charge. We offer transportation to those with limited mobility and need help. We are also serving family-style meals. Today it is, ham, green beans carrots, and scallop potatoes with several different kinds of salads and desserts.”

Clary said any left over food from the event will be donated to the Jackson Soup Kitchen.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.