Quarantine implemented in Michigan counties to stop Box Tree Moth spread

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new quarantine has been set in place for the box tree moth which is invasive to Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) announced on Monday that they are implementing a quarantine on the box tree moth (Cydalima perspectalis) after being found in Lenawee County in 2022.

MDARD said that the moth does not pose a threat to natural resources in the state, it can however cause significant defoliation and death of ornamental boxwood.

The quarantine covers Lenawee and Washtenaw Counties, as well as parts of Monroe County west of US-23 and north of River Raisin, and Jackson County south of 1-94 and east of US-127. MDARD stated that under the quarantine, whole plants, plant parts, and nursery stock of the genus Buxus, including all living and dead material, cannot be moved outside of the quarantined area.

Mike Philip is MDARD’s Pesticide and Plant Pest Management Division Director.

“Ornamental boxwood plants are economically significant for Michigan’s green industry,” said Philip. “By enacting this regional quarantine, we hope to prevent the spread of box tree moth across the state, facilitate safe trade of plant materials, and minimize the impact on other nurseries, greenhouses, and retailers outside of the quarantined area.”

MDARD said signs of infestation include chewed, cut, or missing leaves, yellowing or brown leaves, white webbing, and green-black excrement on or around the plant.

To learn more about the Box Moth and what you can do if you believe to have an infestation, you can visit the Michigan website.

The quarantine came into effect on April 3.

