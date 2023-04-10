President Biden terminates national COVID emergency: H.J.Res. 7 becomes law

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Joe Biden signed H.J.Res. 7 into law Monday, which terminated the national emergency related to the COVID pandemic.

Background: Biden won’t veto Republican-led bill ending COVID emergency

This comes three years after Michigan saw its first confirmed case of COVID in March 2020.

As of April 4, 2023, Michigan has 3,089,377 cases and 42,523 deaths since the pandemic started.

