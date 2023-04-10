President Biden terminates national COVID emergency: H.J.Res. 7 becomes law

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Joe Biden signed H.J.Res. 7 into law Monday, which terminated the national emergency related to the COVID pandemic.

Background: Biden won’t veto Republican-led bill ending COVID emergency

This comes three years after Michigan saw its first confirmed case of COVID in March 2020.

As of April 4, 2023, Michigan has 3,089,377 cases and 42,523 deaths since the pandemic started.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-family feud leads to pots thrown at Lansing store
Police investigate bomb threat at Sparrow Hospital. No bomb was found according to officials.
Sparrow Hospital lockdown lifted after bomb threat
Quarantine implemented in Michigan counties to stop Box Tree Moth spread
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
NTSB: Sleet, lack of speed likely caused 2021 plane crash

Latest News

Your Health: Smart watch smarter than humans
Your Health: Smart watch smarter than humans
Your Health: Smart watch smarter than humans
Your Health: Smart watch smarter than humans
Researchers are looking at light to help treat both chronic pain and sleep problems.
Your Health: Veterans fight chronic pain with light
Researchers are looking at light to help treat both chronic pain and sleep problems.
Your Health: Veterans fight chronic pain with light