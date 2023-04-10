One person dead after ATV accident in Lansing

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead after an ATV crash near Monitcello Drive on Sunday.

Lansing police said that at 3:46 p.m. a 41-year-old man got into an ATV accident in Lansing. The man was found and was given medical attention by the Lansing Fire Department, but eventually died at the scene.

Officials said the man was identified as Walter Gierke from Lansing.

A second person was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

Police said the incident is under investigation and if anyone has any information to contact the Lansing Police Department (517) 483-4600.

