‘One more’ - Tyson Walker returning to MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - ‘One more.’ With two little words, Michigan State University basketball will be retaining a key scorer for the 2023-24 season.

Guard Tyson Walker announced on his Instagram that he will be returning for his fifth year and his third with MSU. The 6-foot-1 Walker had a season-high 31 points at Iowa on February 25 followed by an impressive run in March Madness. Walker averaged 14.8 points per game and shot 41.5% from the three-point line.

On top of having most of its core team returning and adding the nation’s #3 recruiting class, the Spartans are poised to be a strong contender next season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.