‘One more’ - Tyson Walker returning to MSU

Michigan State guard Tyson Walker (2) reacts after a basket against Marquette in the second...
Michigan State guard Tyson Walker (2) reacts after a basket against Marquette in the second half of a second-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Krystle Holleman and Joey Ellis
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - ‘One more.’ With two little words, Michigan State University basketball will be retaining a key scorer for the 2023-24 season.

Guard Tyson Walker announced on his Instagram that he will be returning for his fifth year and his third with MSU. The 6-foot-1 Walker had a season-high 31 points at Iowa on February 25 followed by an impressive run in March Madness. Walker averaged 14.8 points per game and shot 41.5% from the three-point line.

On top of having most of its core team returning and adding the nation’s #3 recruiting class, the Spartans are poised to be a strong contender next season.

