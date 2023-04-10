New program focused on community now available for Michigan schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Schools across Michigan are being invited to apply for a program that focuses on the physical and mental health of students and staff.

Michigan K-12 schools were invited to apply for Building Healthy Communities (BHC) which organizers said is a school health program focused on facilitating critical changes to the school environment. Over 200 Michigan schools have participated in the program in the 2022-23 school year. The program was established in 2009 to help get health and wellness organizations to provide schools with sustainable equipment, training, and curriculums that are expected to meet the needs of state schools.

The organization listed the following programs that are available through Building Healthy Communities to help schools for the 2023-24 school year:

“Building Healthy Communities: Reducing Health Disparities in Elementary Schools, focused on addressing the social determinants of health that have contributed to wide disparities in many communities across Michigan and implements the program in all elementary school buildings within a school district simultaneously.

Building Healthy Communities: Engaging Middle Schools through Project Healthy Schools, which creates a culture of wellness enabling middle school students to increase physical activity, eat healthier, and improve and understand mental health through classroom lessons specifically targeting 6th graders.

Building Healthy Communities: Step Up for School Wellness, flexible to meet the diverse needs of school buildings across the state. This program provides a menu of healthy eating, physical activity and well-being resources that schools can choose one or more from to make their school environment healthier and create a culture of wellness.”

Ken Hayward is the vice president and special assistant to the president for Community Relations at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

“We’ve seen the wide-ranging impact Building Healthy Communities has had on Michigan schools and children,” said Hayward. “Reaching over a half-million students since BHC began is a not only a massive milestone in itself, but also most importantly we’re proud to be leading children on a path of building healthier lives. Our work continues in ensuring all Michigan schools have this opportunity to create cultures of wellness within their local communities.”

Public, charter and private nonprofit schools in Michigan can read the full program descriptions and information on Blue Cross, Blue Shield’s website.

