Michigan State Tennis gets first B1G win, take down Penn State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State men’s tennis earned its first Big Ten win of the season Sunday, picking up a 4-1 victory over Penn State at the MSU Outdoor Tennis Center.

The Spartans moved to 8-11 (1-4 B1G) with the win, while the Nittany Lions dropped to 13-10 (0-6 B1G).

The teams battled for the doubles point, as the deciding match came down to a 6-3 win for freshman Ozan Baris and fifth-year senior Anthony Pero on court one. After Penn State claimed the first doubles win of the day with a 6-0 win for Sam Bossem and Loren Byers over MSU’s Reed Crocker and Kazuki Matsuno one court two, the Spartans battled back in the final two matches, with Max Sheldon and Graydon Lair picking up a 6-2 win over PSU’s Stefan Simeunovic and Miko Eala at No. 3, followed by Baris and Pero’s clinching match.

The Nittany Lions evened up the match with a quick win at No. 2 singles, as Eala defeated Pero, 6-1, 6-1. The Spartans retook the lead with wins on courts one and two, with Baris earning a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Morgan at No. 1 and Sheldon posting a 6-3, 6-3 win over Byers at No. 2.

Freshman David Saye clinched match for the Spartans on court six, picking up his fourth dual win in five matches with a 7-5, 6-0 win over PSU’s Pranav Nemani.

Luke Baylis (court four) and Graydon Lair’s (court five) matches went unfinished after MSU clinched the match.

The Spartans return to action on Friday, April 14 at Purdue at 3 p.m. before traveling to Indiana on Sunday, April 16 for a noon match.

