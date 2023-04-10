Michigan State Police discuss Child Abuse Prevention Month

(Michigan State Police)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are shedding light on April being Child Abuse Prevention Month.

According to childwelfare.gov, “National Child Abuse Prevention Month recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect. Prevention services and supports developed by this collaboration can help to protect children and strengthen families.”

On Twitter, state police from Lansing touched on the month while discussing the Small Talk Children’s Advocacy Center. They said the center is a resource for addressing and preventing child abuse in Michigan.

State police said they have colorful pinwheels places in front of their Lansing Post to bring awareness to the many forms of child abuse.

