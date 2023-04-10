Michigan State Police discuss Child Abuse Prevention Month

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are shedding light on April being Child Abuse Prevention Month.

According to childwelfare.gov, “National Child Abuse Prevention Month recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect. Prevention services and supports developed by this collaboration can help to protect children and strengthen families.”

On Twitter, state police from Lansing touched on the month while discussing the Small Talk Children’s Advocacy Center. They said the center is a resource for addressing and preventing child abuse in Michigan.

State police said they have colorful pinwheels places in front of their Lansing Post to bring awareness to the many forms of child abuse.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. The MSP Lansing Post is all about the safety of the children. The Small Talk Children's Advocacy Center is a great resource for addressing and preventing child abuse in Michigan. Colorful pinwheels have been placed in front of our post. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/3lFajjBpw4 — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) April 10, 2023

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.