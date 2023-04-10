Michigan police seeks missing 16-year-old boy last seen in January

Marshawn West
Marshawn West(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Kentwood are looking for a 16-year-old boy last seen in January.

According to authorities, Marshawn West was last seen in Grand Rapids on Jan. 12. Police believe he may travel to Detroit.

West stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 139 pounds. Police said he was last seen with his hair in short twists.

Anyone who has seen Marshawn West or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580.

More: Missing in Michigan

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-family feud leads to pots thrown at Lansing store
Police investigate bomb threat at Sparrow Hospital. No bomb was found according to officials.
Sparrow Hospital lockdown lifted after bomb threat
Quarantine implemented in Michigan counties to stop Box Tree Moth spread
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
NTSB: Sleet, lack of speed likely caused 2021 plane crash

Latest News

Proposed changes to dirt road maintenance raises concerns in Michigan counties
Michigan could change dirt road maintenance
Michigan could change dirt road maintenance
Teen Center
Stockbridge Teen Center provides fun and safe after-school haven for teens
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Michigan State Police discuss Child Abuse Prevention Month