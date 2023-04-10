Michigan police seeks missing 16-year-old boy last seen in January

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Kentwood are looking for a 16-year-old boy last seen in January.

According to authorities, Marshawn West was last seen in Grand Rapids on Jan. 12. Police believe he may travel to Detroit.

West stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 139 pounds. Police said he was last seen with his hair in short twists.

Anyone who has seen Marshawn West or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580.

