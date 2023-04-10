Michigan DNR officers help Metro Detroit family stranded in UP

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A woman, four children and a dog that were stuck in deep snow in the Upper Peninsula were helped by Michigan Department of Natural Resource officers Saturday.

According to the department, conservation officers Justin Vinson and Cole VanOosten responded to the incident after they received a call to assist from Luce County dispatchers just before 11:30 p.m.

Authorities said Stephanie Rene Knapp and four children ranging in age from 10 to 14 - three of her children and one who was a family friend - had reportedly traveled north from Wayne County in their Dodge Grand Caravan to view the northern lights.

Knapp had contacted a friend she was heading toward the Lake Superior State Forest Campground, which is open year-round, but parts of the road leading to it are not plowed during the winter. The friend reportedly called 911 after they had not heard from Knapp for several hours.

The department said they found Knapp attempting to dig the minivan out at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday. While waiting for a tow truck, the conservation officers built a small campfire to help Knapp, the children and the dog stay warm.

