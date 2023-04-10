Michigan DNR officers help Metro Detroit family stranded in UP

A Dodge Grand Caravan found early Sunday morning stuck along County Road 407 in northern Luce...
A Dodge Grand Caravan found early Sunday morning stuck along County Road 407 in northern Luce County by Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers is shown.(DNR)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A woman, four children and a dog that were stuck in deep snow in the Upper Peninsula were helped by Michigan Department of Natural Resource officers Saturday.

According to the department, conservation officers Justin Vinson and Cole VanOosten responded to the incident after they received a call to assist from Luce County dispatchers just before 11:30 p.m.

Authorities said Stephanie Rene Knapp and four children ranging in age from 10 to 14 - three of her children and one who was a family friend - had reportedly traveled north from Wayne County in their Dodge Grand Caravan to view the northern lights.

Knapp had contacted a friend she was heading toward the Lake Superior State Forest Campground, which is open year-round, but parts of the road leading to it are not plowed during the winter. The friend reportedly called 911 after they had not heard from Knapp for several hours.

The department said they found Knapp attempting to dig the minivan out at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday. While waiting for a tow truck, the conservation officers built a small campfire to help Knapp, the children and the dog stay warm.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-family feud leads to pots thrown at Lansing store
Police investigate bomb threat at Sparrow Hospital. No bomb was found according to officials.
Sparrow Hospital lockdown lifted after bomb threat
Quarantine implemented in Michigan counties to stop Box Tree Moth spread
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
NTSB: Sleet, lack of speed likely caused 2021 plane crash

Latest News

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Pet Supply Shelter surplus sale Jackson County
Spring Cleaning at Jackson County Animal Shelter: Surplus sale for pet lovers
Gas prices rise as demand increases in Mid-Michigan
Make an Impact: Providing diapers to families in need